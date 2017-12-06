Open House and Live Community Call-in - 12/6/17

On December 6, Spokane Public Radio held an on-air community call in about programming and other concerns. Here is the audio from that broadcast.

Spokane Public Radio held an open house on Wednesday, December 6th from 4-6 pm.

Visitors enjoyed snacks and beverages with staff and program producers, and toured the studios of KPBX, KSFC, and KPBZ in historic Fire Station No. 3.

Following the open house from 6-7 pm, we conducted a live call-in about programming across all three of our stations. General Manager Dr. Cary Boyce, Board Chair Jeff Fountain, Program Director Doug Nadvornick, and Music Director Verne Windham addressed listener’s calls live on the air.

In 2016, Spokane Public Radio moved into the historic Fire Station No. 3. Great efforts have been made to preserve the rich past of the station that was first built in 1912, and highlight its unique architectural features, while creating a state-of-the-art space for radio broadcast and live musical performances. This open house creates a wonderful opportunity to explore this beautiful new location at 1229 North Monroe.