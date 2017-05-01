Oregon Bill Would Allow People To Petition Courts To Remove Family Members' Guns

Oregonians could petition a court to revoke the gun rights of a household member in crisis under a bill approved Monday in the Oregon Senate.



The measure would allow people to go before a judge and make the case that someone they live with is an imminent threat to themselves or others and should have their guns removed. If the judge agrees, the person who is subject to the protection order could appeal the ruling.

One of the bill's sponsors is Republican Sen. Brian Boquist.

"We're only trying to target those individuals who unfortunately want to commit suicide, and unfortunately may murder their spouse that's in the house, their children that's in the house, or their roommate,” he said.

The measure is similar to an initiative approved by Washington voters last year.

Opponents said the bill would result in guns being taken from innocent people and would do little to prevent suicide.

It now heads to the Oregon House.

