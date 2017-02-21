Oregon Governor Rolls Out Gun Control Legislation

Another gun control debate is brewing in the Oregon Legislature.This year's high-profile gun legislation would attempt to close what supporters of the measure call two loopholes.



Right now Oregon State Police have three days to figure out whether a potential gun buyer has cleared a background check. At that point the buyer can legally obtain the weapon regardless of whether they've been approved. This bill would extend that waiting period indefinitely.

Another section of the bill would ban firearm possession from people who are the subject of a restraining order filed by their boyfriend or girlfriend. Right now that law only applies to people who've lived together.

"While we can't prevent every single tragedy, we can do more to help keep the guns out of the hands of dangerous people,” said Andrea Platt from the group Moms Demand Action.

The Oregon Firearms Federation has criticized the bill, saying it would simply harass legitimate gun owners. The group's director, Kevin Starrett, said allowing police to indefinitely delay a gun purchase would "eliminate the one small safeguard that protects a person's right to have the means to protect themselves."

The bill is not currently scheduled for a hearing, but it has the backing of Democratic Sen. Floyd Prozanski, who chairs the Oregon Senate's Judiciary Committee. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also spoke in favor of the measure at a gathering of advocates Tuesday at the Oregon capitol.

A bill containing many of the same provisions was narrowly approved in the Oregon House in 2016, but never came up for a vote in the Senate.

