Oregon Governor Signs Executive Order On Collective Bargaining

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed an executive order aimed at improving the way the state negotiates with its unionized workers.

The order establishes that money set aside for collective bargaining will now include salary increases and health care costs.



Until now, that so-called "salary pot" only included cost of living increases.

The change could make it easier for lawmakers to factor in the total cost of employees when they work on state agency budgets.

Brown also announced that she's creating a task force to come up with ways to reel in the costs of Oregon's public employee pension system. According to the governor's office, the panel will include financial experts, public employees and employers, and members of the board that currently oversees the Public Employees Retirement System.

The moves come as the state faces a $1.6 billion shortfall heading into the upcoming budget cycle.

