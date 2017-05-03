Oregon Lawmakers Attempt To Clear Out Backlog Of Bills

Oregon lawmakers are trying to clear out a huge backlog of bills awaiting votes. Ahead of Wednesday's floor sessions, the House and Senate had a combined 84 measures awaiting action.



The bulk of those bills are in the House, where Speaker Tina Kotek warned earlier this week that if lawmakers didn't get moving, they might actually have to come in and work on Friday.

Aside from a handful of committee hearings, the legislature has been mostly quiet on Fridays this session. But even though lawmakers have until early July to finish up their work, there is some motivation to clear through their backlog now. That's because bills that have been approved in the first chamber need to be scheduled for a committee vote in the opposite chamber by June 2.

The legislative deadlines apply primarily to policy bills. Most spending and revenue measures can be approved right up until adjournment.

