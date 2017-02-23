Oregon Lawmakers Consider 'Predictive Scheduling' Bill

Oregon lawmakers are considering a measure that would give hourly employees more certainty knowing when they'll be scheduled to work. The measure would require employers to pay their employees for at least four hours if their shift is canceled or changed less than 24 hours in advance.



Supporters of the measure held a press conference at the state Capitol Thursday in advance of a hearing next week on the bill. Restaurant worker Hali Anderson said the bill would provide more personal stability.

"Management will often send us home after just one or two hours of work,” Anderson said. “We are required to be available for on-call shifts, which bar the opportunity to pursue other jobs or education, but which provide no guarantee of hours."

The bill is scheduled for a public hearing next Tuesday. Business groups opposed a similar measure in the 2015 session that failed to pass. But lawmakers did approve a ban on local governments enacting predictive scheduling laws. That ban is scheduled to expire at the close of the 2017 legislative session. So if lawmakers don't act, cities and counties could enact their own versions of the bill.

