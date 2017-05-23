Oregon Lawmakers Get First Look At 111-Page Corporate Tax Measure

Oregon lawmakers got their first look Tuesday at a bill to overhaul the way the state taxes corporations. The bill is 111-pages long, but the short version is that businesses would be taxed on the sales they have in Oregon each year, instead of on their profits.



Democratic Rep. Phil Barnhart said the measure will need a lot of work, and possibly not just during this legislative session.

"I would predict that if we pass a bill like this, we'll be back making amendments in '18 for things we hadn't thought of,” Barnhart said. “I'd be frankly kind of astounded if that didn't happen."

The proposal is meant to partly offset a $1.4 billion gap between what Oregon expects to take in under its current tax structure and what it needs to continue services as they are now.

