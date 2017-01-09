Oregon Lawmakers Take The Oath Of Office

Members of the 2017 Oregon Legislature gathered in Salem Monday to take the oath of office. The five-month session kicks off February 1.



Peter Courtney was elected Senate President. He's held that role since 2003. In the House, Tina Kotek was elected to her third term as House Speaker.

Kotek addressed the 60 members of the House after taking the oath as Speaker.

"It is perfectly okay that we as a group of individuals with competing points of view don't always agree,” she said. “But it's not okay if we shy away from difficult conversations or refuse to look for solutions together."

Democrats control both chambers of the Oregon Legislature as well as the governor's office. Lawmakers will spend the next few days in organizational meetings.

