Post-election Inland Journal, November 9, 2017

This week on Inland Journal:

▪ We’ll talk about a possible change in majority in the Washington state Senate, from a mostly Republican coalition to the Democrats. We’ll talk with Sen. Shelly Short (R-Addy), who won re-election, and with Northwest News Network Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins.

▪ We’ll talk about the defeat of Proposition 2, the Spokane city initiative that would have fined companies that run uncovered coal and some oil trains through Spokane. Proposition supporter Jim Lee and opponent Michael Cathcart join us.

▪ We’ll talk with council members Breean Beggs and Candace Mumm, both of whom were elected to second terms.

▪ And we’ll review results from north Idaho with our Coeur d’Alene-based correspondent, Tom Bacon.

Steve Jackson and Doug Nadvornick host a post-election edition of SPR's Inland Journal.