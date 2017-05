Emily Goodell and Hayley O'Brien report.

We say goodbye this week to our intern reporter Emily Goodell. Emily is graduating from Whitworth University on Sunday.

As one of her final projects she and two classmates created a podcast that looks at the role of the refugee agency World Relief in assimilating people fleeing violence in other countries into the Spokane community. Along the way they interviewed two former refugees who now own restaurants here.

We’ve adapted their program for Inland Journal.