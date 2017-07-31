Reports: Scaramucci Out As White House Communications Director

Anthony Scaramucci is leaving his position as White House communications director — after less than two weeks on the job, according to multiple news organizations.

Scaramucci's departure reportedly came at the request of new White House chief of staff Gen. John F. Kelly, who was sworn-in Monday morning. Scaramucci had negotiated an unusual deal to report directly to the president rather than the chief of staff. It is not clear whether he will retain another role on the White House staff.

Last week, Scaramucci unleashed a profanity-laced diatribe in an interview with The New Yorker, in which the former Wall Street financier slammed his most senior colleagues and pushed into public view the warring power centers within the White House.

Scaramucci's West Wing arrival led to the resignation of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and the removal of former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

