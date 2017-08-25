Rides, Animals And Cotton Candy: The Oregon State Fair Is Underway

The Oregon State Fair has been an end-of-summer tradition in Salem since 1862. This year's version kicked off Friday with the usual array of carnival rides, baby animals and junk food.



In the midst of touring the livestock barn, 11-year-old Elizabeth Mapes of Hillsboro said she was really looking forward to fair food, especially the cotton candy.

"It's more of a dessert and less of a food, but it's still really good," Mapes said.

The piglets were a big draw for Peggy Knapp of Milwaukie, Oregon. She said she and her husband have been coming to the fair for at least 60 years.

"I like to see all the little animals and I like to see everything that's new in the crafts," Knapp said.

This year's Oregon State Fair runs through Labor Day, September 4. There is an admission charge that varies by age and day of the week.

