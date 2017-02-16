Same-Sex Couple In Arlene’s Flowers Case Wary Of Trump Administration

The Washington State Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that a florist who declined to do flowers for a same-sex wedding broke the state’s anti-discrimination law. But the same-sex couple who won the case, isn’t celebrating too enthusiastically just yet.



After hearing he and his husband had won the state supreme court case against Arlene’s Flowers, Robert Ingersoll was celebrating -- but not flat out. That’s because he’s worried about the future makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court and the 45th President.

“I am worried. And I am worried that he [Trump] could sign an executive order that he’s been talking about or that the religious community has been talking about,” Ingersoll said. “It’s bothersome. This could all be for naught.”

Washington’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he’d heard similar rumors. But he said the state was committed to protecting all Washington residents.

The florist’s lawyers maintain that creating wedding floral arrangements is a form of free speech and artistic expression. And that she can’t be compelled to do so.

