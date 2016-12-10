Men in Charge Season 3, Episode 13: Professional Condescension

Old Man Boxing in New America: Jeff and Joe Conklin, both failed business owners in the grating industry, duke it out to find out which organization America will withdraw from first: NATO or NAFTA? In the second episode of “Wine Tasting with Men in Charge,” Tony and Kevin visit the Old Factory, where they hope that there is some wine to taste, and preferably not from Indonesia (which has surprisingly uncomfortable beaches); we return to the storm-wracked coast of Estonia, where mad scientist with an MFA Cornelius Faust is plotting his latest plan to conquer Portugal through the use of clever graphic design; Melvin Bentley hosts Ms. Ernest Hemingway on “Underpaid British Authors.”