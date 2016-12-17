Season 3, Episode 14: CHAOS Episode One

By Tony Flinn & Kevin Decker 2 minutes ago

Guest host Anders Lurkawhile introduces CHAOS, the science program that shows us how insignificant our lives are, why art and philosophy are merely flukes of nature, and how many of us will probably die. Guest Dr. Seymour Fackenheim takes us on a tour of our solar system (including the Saturn curse); Annabeth Myserabel examines the microscopic “wormbear” and the freakish mutant of nature called the “platypus” on Animaladversions; the Kiosk of Imagination takes us beyond the limits of the galaxy (air supply optional); Susie Hotel, Ace Insurance Investigator extraordinaire, does a post mortem insurance house call on a client in hell.

Tags: 
Men in Charge
Programming

Related Content

Season 3, Episode 13: Professional Condescension

By Tony Flinn & Kevin Decker Dec 10, 2016

Old Man Boxing in New America: Jeff and Joe Conklin, both failed business owners in the grating industry, duke it out to find out which organization America will withdraw from first: NATO or NAFTA?