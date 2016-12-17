Men in Charge Season 3, Episode 14: CHAOS Episode One

Guest host Anders Lurkawhile introduces CHAOS, the science program that shows us how insignificant our lives are, why art and philosophy are merely flukes of nature, and how many of us will probably die. Guest Dr. Seymour Fackenheim takes us on a tour of our solar system (including the Saturn curse); Annabeth Myserabel examines the microscopic “wormbear” and the freakish mutant of nature called the “platypus” on Animaladversions; the Kiosk of Imagination takes us beyond the limits of the galaxy (air supply optional); Susie Hotel, Ace Insurance Investigator extraordinaire, does a post mortem insurance house call on a client in hell.