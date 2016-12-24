Men in Charge Season 3, Episode 15: Licking the Ashtray!

For this tastily entitled episode, Tony and Kevin take us to 1926 Saskatchewan for a new segment called “Emily Wellingtonford: Canadian Mine Owner and Usurer.” Emily, a widow pining for the husband she never knew, always gets what—and who—she wants. Find out how, but don’t try it at home. A new sponsor, “Travelers’ Anvils,” helps out those frustrated travelers whose anvils are confiscated by TSA agents at the airport, and Evil Lord Max makes a second terrifying appearance, proving that he is indeed the ultimate Baller. Finally, “Office Politics” introduces yet another hapless hero, Francis McBellhop, who never seems gain any political capital amid the cubicles. Remember, don’t be like Francis!