Season 3, Episode 15: Licking the Ashtray!

By Tony Flinn & Kevin Decker Dec 24, 2016
For this tastily entitled episode, Tony and Kevin take us to 1926 Saskatchewan for a new segment called “Emily Wellingtonford: Canadian Mine Owner and Usurer.” Emily, a widow pining for the husband she never knew, always gets what—and who—she wants. Find out how, but don’t try it at home. A new sponsor, “Travelers’ Anvils,” helps out those frustrated travelers whose anvils are confiscated by TSA agents at the airport, and Evil Lord Max makes a second terrifying appearance, proving that he is indeed the ultimate Baller. Finally, “Office Politics” introduces yet another hapless hero, Francis McBellhop, who never seems gain any political capital amid the cubicles. Remember, don’t be like Francis!

Season 3, Episode 14: CHAOS Episode One

By Tony Flinn & Kevin Decker Dec 17, 2016

Guest host Anders Lurkawhile introduces CHAOS, the science program that shows us how insignificant our lives are, why art and philosophy are merely flukes of nature, and how many of us will probably die. Guest Dr.

Season 3, Episode 16: Rocket to the Future! Part One, Chapter 1

By Tony Flinn & Kevin Decker 21 minutes ago

It's 1991, only a few decades from today, and the crew of the Earth Space Force rocket Vanguard is about to blast off for Mars on a dangerous mission to put down an insurrection among the Martian natives. Terrifying questions haunt this episode: is Ensign Zinn really an alien? For whom does Cadet Cindy harbor secret desires? Who is the mysterious Professor Shadowy? Why is Lieutenant Schicklegruber so late in reporting to the Vanguard? Why does space gin render the Captain comatose? Will Commander Iris Train live up to the promise of her name?