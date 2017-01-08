Men in Charge Season 3, Episode 16: Rocket to the Future! Part One, Chapter 1

It's 1991, only a few decades from today, and the crew of the Earth Space Force rocket Vanguard is about to blast off for Mars on a dangerous mission to put down an insurrection among the Martian natives. Terrifying questions haunt this episode: is Ensign Zinn really an alien? For whom does Cadet Cindy harbor secret desires? Who is the mysterious Professor Shadowy? Why is Lieutenant Schicklegruber so late in reporting to the Vanguard? Why does space gin render the Captain comatose? Will Commander Iris Train live up to the promise of her name? And why, why doesn't Lieutenant Nemesis simply wear a different name tag? Find out less--much less--in this episode!