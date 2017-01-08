Related Program: 
Men in Charge

Season 3, Episode 16: Rocket to the Future! Part One, Chapter 1

By Tony Flinn & Kevin Decker
Men in Charge

It's 1991, only a few decades from today, and the crew of the Earth Space Force rocket Vanguard is about to blast off for Mars on a dangerous mission to put down an insurrection among the Martian natives. Terrifying questions haunt this episode: is Ensign Zinn really an alien? For whom does Cadet Cindy harbor secret desires? Who is the mysterious Professor Shadowy? Why is Lieutenant Schicklegruber so late in reporting to the Vanguard? Why does space gin render the Captain comatose? Will Commander Iris Train live up to the promise of her name? And why, why doesn't Lieutenant Nemesis simply wear a different name tag? Find out less--much less--in this episode!

For this tastily entitled episode, Tony and Kevin take us to 1926 Saskatchewan for a new segment called “Emily Wellingtonford: Canadian Mine Owner and Usurer.” Emily, a widow pining for the husband she never knew, always gets what—and who—she wants. Find out how, but don’t try it at home. A new sponsor, “Travelers’ Anvils,” helps out those frustrated travelers whose anvils are confiscated by TSA agents at the airport, and Evil Lord Max makes a second terrifying appearance, proving that he is indeed the ultimate Baller.

In this fleshy episode, Kevin and Tony offer the fifth (5th!) in the Amber Westlake sequence, except of course there's still no Amber Westlake, but the poor old goat widow, masquerading as Amber, hoping to make it prison for Amber's crimes in time for dinner. Does she? Does anyone, ever? Next, Emily Wellingtonford returns, and this time she’s armed (and still not a good role model for young women). Then, a new sponsor, “Tough Cups,” offers solutions to the problem of cups that keep breaking when you throw them against the wall.