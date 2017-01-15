Related Program: 
Men in Charge

Season 3, Episode 18: A Dearth of Epiphanies

By Tony Flinn & Kevin Decker 2 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Men in Charge

This episode is all dearth, no epiphanies. The first dearth comes in another edition of “Papa Guilder’s Morally Ambiguous Fairy Tales”: the Big-eared Boy and the Dictator. And yes, it takes place in Nova Scotia! The dearth deepens with a word from our new sponsor, “Figurines!” Do you have enough ceramic shepherds? Probably not. Next we have a pseudo two-parter: a new “Amber Westlake, Stockbroker on the Skids,” in which Amber adjusts to prison life, followed by Tony and Kevin’s “Helicopter Tour of the Lower Heights Child Labor Force Camp.” Lots of dust is kicked up, and the prodding sticks are used, perhaps to excess.

Tags: 
Men in Charge
Programming

Related Content

Season 3, Episode 17: The Third Buttock!

In this fleshy episode, Kevin and Tony offer the fifth (5th!) in the Amber Westlake sequence, except of course there's still no Amber Westlake, but the poor old goat widow, masquerading as Amber, hoping to make it prison for Amber's crimes in time for dinner. Does she? Does anyone, ever? Next, Emily Wellingtonford returns, and this time she’s armed (and still not a good role model for young women). Then, a new sponsor, “Tough Cups,” offers solutions to the problem of cups that keep breaking when you throw them against the wall.

Season 3, Episode 19: Mens-merized Re-duxed!

By Tony Flinn & Kevin Decker Dec 28, 2016

Hello, this is Anders Lurkawhile, fan favorite recurring guest villain on Men in Charge. You think this is the old “Mens-merized,” from August 2015? Oh, no. No, no, no. However, to be honest, which is not my way, the grounds of similarity between the two episodes are fertile and well tilled. But this is “Mens-merized Re-duxed!” See the difference? The previous episode has received two consecutive duxed-ings! Yes, the fabric of reality gets twisted enough to require a re-upholstering. So let your imaginations fester as you listen—twice!—to this episode.