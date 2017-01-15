Season 3, Episode 18: A Dearth of Epiphanies

This episode is all dearth, no epiphanies. The first dearth comes in another edition of “Papa Guilder’s Morally Ambiguous Fairy Tales”: the Big-eared Boy and the Dictator. And yes, it takes place in Nova Scotia! The dearth deepens with a word from our new sponsor, “Figurines!” Do you have enough ceramic shepherds? Probably not. Next we have a pseudo two-parter: a new “Amber Westlake, Stockbroker on the Skids,” in which Amber adjusts to prison life, followed by Tony and Kevin’s “Helicopter Tour of the Lower Heights Child Labor Force Camp.” Lots of dust is kicked up, and the prodding sticks are used, perhaps to excess.