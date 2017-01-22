Related Program: 
Season 3, Episode 19: Mens-merized Re-duxed!

By Tony Flinn & Kevin Decker 23 minutes ago
Hello, this is Anders Lurkawhile, fan favorite recurring guest villain on Men in Charge. You think this is the old “Mens-merized,” from August 2015? Oh, no. No, no, no. However, to be honest, which is not my way, the grounds of similarity between the two episodes are fertile and well tilled. But this is “Mens-merized Re-duxed!” See the difference? The previous episode has received two consecutive duxed-ings! Yes, the fabric of reality gets twisted enough to require a re-upholstering. So let your imaginations fester as you listen—twice!—to this episode. Damp kisses to all, Anders Lurkawhile.

This episode is all dearth, no epiphanies. The first dearth comes in another edition of “Papa Guilder’s Morally Ambiguous Fairy Tales”: the Big-eared Boy and the Dictator. And yes, it takes place in Nova Scotia! The dearth deepens with a word from our new sponsor, “Figurines!” Do you have enough ceramic shepherds? Probably not.

Why grab an egg, chum? Because there’s only one left. As you peel it, listen attentively to the classic segment, “One-on-one Couples’ Therapy.” It’s marital therapy at its most efficient: instead of both spouses losing a lunch hour, only one does—the one who’s the problem, of course! And that’s you, isn’t it? Next, Kevin and Tony once again unclog the spam filter, pulling the spam author out of the filter for a face-to-face examination of what the spammer has to offer. What? Find out.