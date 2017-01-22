Men in Charge Season 3, Episode 19: Mens-merized Re-duxed!

Hello, this is Anders Lurkawhile, fan favorite recurring guest villain on Men in Charge. You think this is the old “Mens-merized,” from August 2015? Oh, no. No, no, no. However, to be honest, which is not my way, the grounds of similarity between the two episodes are fertile and well tilled. But this is “Mens-merized Re-duxed!” See the difference? The previous episode has received two consecutive duxed-ings! Yes, the fabric of reality gets twisted enough to require a re-upholstering. So let your imaginations fester as you listen—twice!—to this episode. Damp kisses to all, Anders Lurkawhile.