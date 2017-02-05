Men in Charge Season 3, Episode 21: Drink from the Mini-bar!

Tony and Kevin explain the consequence-free joys of breaking into a neighboring hotel room to drink from the mini-bar; in “Disgruntled Belgian Talk Radio,” Didier Vendage again violates the most basic social taboos about chatting up women; Tony and Kevin sell their service, “Professional Guests,” where we attend your parties and make you look good—for a low, low price! Our sponsor, “Kids’ Drink Menu,” gives aid and comfort to embattled parents who don’t know how to order alcoholic drinks for their children; “Origami for Men” presents the final challenge: one thousand paper cranes to be hung on a cherry tree, all by men; in a new segment, “Felt Up!” Thor-Igor Rasmussen and Mrs. Gruel deconstruct the genealogy of felt-based ancient civilizations.