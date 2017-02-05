Related Program: 
Season 3, Episode 21: Drink from the Mini-bar!

By Kevin Decker & Tony Flinn 5 minutes ago
Tony and Kevin explain the consequence-free joys of breaking into a neighboring hotel room to drink from the mini-bar; in “Disgruntled Belgian Talk Radio,” Didier Vendage again violates the most basic social taboos about chatting up women; Tony and Kevin sell their service, “Professional Guests,” where we attend your parties and make you look good—for a low, low price! Our sponsor, “Kids’ Drink Menu,” gives aid and comfort to embattled parents who don’t know how to order alcoholic drinks for their children; “Origami for Men” presents the final challenge: one thousand paper cranes to be hung on a cherry tree, all by men; in a new segment, “Felt Up!” Thor-Igor Rasmussen and Mrs. Gruel deconstruct the genealogy of felt-based ancient civilizations.

Season 3, Episode 20: Grab an Egg, Chum!

By Tony Flinn & Kevin Decker Jan 29, 2017

Why grab an egg, chum? Because there’s only one left. As you peel it, listen attentively to the classic segment, “One-on-one Couples’ Therapy.” It’s marital therapy at its most efficient: instead of both spouses losing a lunch hour, only one does—the one who’s the problem, of course! And that’s you, isn’t it? Next, Kevin and Tony once again unclog the spam filter, pulling the spam author out of the filter for a face-to-face examination of what the spammer has to offer. What? Find out.

Season 3, Episode 22: Your Pants Don’t Fit!

By Tony Flinn & Kevin Decker Jan 31, 2017

Tony and Kevin note how repulsed they are by your pants not fitting, and what the various causes for this phenomenon might be; hipsters Ellis and Trudy offer “new rules” for enjoying your grocery shopping experience at Peddler’s Pete’s (“YETI!”); Sherpa Tenzing, who saw Sir Edmund Hilary to the summit of Mount Everest, shares management tips for low-oxygen decision making; the epic quest of an elderly customer at the post office determined to get “one of each stamp” is recounted in detail; in the “Philosopher’s Corner,” Morten Gould talks Stevie Wonder and the roots of philosophy in mediev