Related Program: 
Men in Charge

Season 3, Episode 22: Your Pants Don’t Fit!

By Tony Flinn & Kevin Decker 1 minute ago

Tony and Kevin note how repulsed they are by your pants not fitting, and what the various causes for this phenomenon might be; hipsters Ellis and Trudy offer “new rules” for enjoying your grocery shopping experience at Peddler’s Pete’s (“YETI!”); Sherpa Tenzing, who saw Sir Edmund Hilary to the summit of Mount Everest, shares management tips for low-oxygen decision making; the epic quest of an elderly customer at the post office determined to get “one of each stamp” is recounted in detail; in the “Philosopher’s Corner,” Morten Gould talks Stevie Wonder and the roots of philosophy in medieval Finland.

Tags: 
Men in Charge
Programming

Related Content

Season 3, Episode 21: Drink from the Mini-bar!

By Kevin Decker & Tony Flinn Feb 5, 2017

Tony and Kevin explain the consequence-free joys of breaking into a neighboring hotel room to drink from the mini-bar; in “Disgruntled Belgian Talk Radio,” Didier Vendage again violates the most basic social taboos about chatting up women; Tony and Kevin sell their service, “Professional Guests,” where we attend your parties and make you look good—for a low, low price!