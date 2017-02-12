Men in Charge Season 3, Episode 22: Your Pants Don’t Fit!

Tony and Kevin note how repulsed they are by your pants not fitting, and what the various causes for this phenomenon might be; hipsters Ellis and Trudy offer “new rules” for enjoying your grocery shopping experience at Peddler’s Pete’s (“YETI!”); Sherpa Tenzing, who saw Sir Edmund Hilary to the summit of Mount Everest, shares management tips for low-oxygen decision making; the epic quest of an elderly customer at the post office determined to get “one of each stamp” is recounted in detail; in the “Philosopher’s Corner,” Morten Gould talks Stevie Wonder and the roots of philosophy in medieval Finland.