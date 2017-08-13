Related Program: 
Men in Charge

Season 5, Episode 22: The Quest for the Dean of Men (Radio Version)

By Kevin Decker & Tony Flinn 5 minutes ago

For those who were wondering how public radio villain/scientist Anders Lurkawhile went from being a Men in Charge pest to a pest with occasional full-length episodes of CHAOS on Men in Charge, here is the straight dope. It begins when Tony and Kevin are stunned as Anders Lurkawhile approaches them for aid in finding the Dean of Men, who is unaccountably important in this early stage of the plot. In his Portable Management Center Cavern in the Himalayas, Sherpa Tenzing holds the most important clue. The goal of their journey will take them into zones of danger for kiosks, war-torn Luxembourg, and beyond: to the recording booth in which this episode originally recorded.

Related Content

Season 5, Episode 21: A Damp Tissue of Lies!

By Kevin Decker & Tony Flinn Aug 6, 2017

  In yet another exclamatory episode, Kevin and Tony discuss how damp tissues of lies can become before they (the tissues of lies) fall apart. Pretty damp, we learn. But the rest of the episode isn’t quite as educational. In “What’s New with You?” host Roger Basement—winner of the coveted Baritone award--interviews playwright Art Buckle and learns that his ontological condition isn’t quite as stable as he might wish, Baritone awards notwithstanding.