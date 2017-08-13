Men in Charge Season 5, Episode 22: The Quest for the Dean of Men (Radio Version)

For those who were wondering how public radio villain/scientist Anders Lurkawhile went from being a Men in Charge pest to a pest with occasional full-length episodes of CHAOS on Men in Charge, here is the straight dope. It begins when Tony and Kevin are stunned as Anders Lurkawhile approaches them for aid in finding the Dean of Men, who is unaccountably important in this early stage of the plot. In his Portable Management Center Cavern in the Himalayas, Sherpa Tenzing holds the most important clue. The goal of their journey will take them into zones of danger for kiosks, war-torn Luxembourg, and beyond: to the recording booth in which this episode originally recorded.