Men in Charge Season 5, Episode 8: Rocket to the Future! Part One, Chapter 2, Subsection 1: Detour to Mercury!

The clamor has been audible for a return to the adventures of the crew of the Earth Space Force rocketship Vanguard, so this week brings the first half of chapter 2. As we’ll recall from chapter 1, during preparations for a mission to Mars to put down the insurrection of the Martian natives, the crew of the Vanguard apprehends two saboteurs, the treacherous Lieutenant Nemesis and the shadowy Professor Shadowy, who is being controlled by a radioactive name tag. In this episode, Captain Major remains drunk. Also, Ensign Zinn and Crewman #4 uncrate a used android named Phil. Also, Cadet Billy has nothing to do, and Cadet Cindy is still in love with Commander Iris Train, first officer, weapons officer, science officer, chief engineer, and doctor. But will Cadet Billy be tall enough to press the release button above the brig door to help the saboteurs escape? Are any of our listeners tall enough?