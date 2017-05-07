Related Program: 
Men in Charge

Season 5, Episode 8: Rocket to the Future! Part One, Chapter 2, Subsection 1: Detour to Mercury!

By Tony Flinn & Kevin Decker 16 minutes ago

The clamor has been audible for a return to the adventures of the crew of the Earth Space Force rocketship Vanguard, so this week brings the first half of chapter 2.  As we’ll recall from chapter 1, during preparations for a mission to Mars to put down the insurrection of the Martian natives, the crew of the Vanguard apprehends two saboteurs, the treacherous Lieutenant Nemesis and the shadowy Professor Shadowy, who is being controlled by a radioactive name tag. In this episode, Captain Major remains drunk.  Also, Ensign Zinn and Crewman #4 uncrate a used android named Phil. Also, Cadet Billy has nothing to do, and Cadet Cindy is still in love with Commander Iris Train, first officer, weapons officer, science officer, chief engineer, and doctor. But will Cadet Billy be tall enough to press the release button above the brig door to help the saboteurs escape? Are any of our listeners tall enough?

Season 5, Episode 9: Rocket to the Future! Part One, Chapter 2, Subsection 2: Detour to Mercury! —th

By Kevin Decker & Tony Flinn May 3, 2017

Having aired the first subsection of chapter 2 of Part One of Rocket to the Future! last week, it would have been madness not to air subsection 2, the Conclusion!.  Cadet Billy proves not tall enough to release Professor Shadowy and Lieutenant Nemesis from the Vanguard’s brig, and Professor Shadowy, having lost his radioactive name tag, once again is reduced to being Farley Stubbs, encyclopedia salesman.