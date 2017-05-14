Season 5, Episode 9: Rocket to the Future! Part One, Chapter 2, Subsection 2: Detour to Mercury! —th

Men in Charge Season 5, Episode 9: Rocket to the Future! Part One, Chapter 2, Subsection 2: Detour to Mercury! —the Conclusion!

Having aired the first subsection of chapter 2 of Part One of Rocket to the Future! last week, it would have been madness not to air subsection 2, the Conclusion!. Cadet Billy proves not tall enough to release Professor Shadowy and Lieutenant Nemesis from the Vanguard’s brig, and Professor Shadowy, having lost his radioactive name tag, once again is reduced to being Farley Stubbs, encyclopedia salesman. At long last, Lieutenant Schicklegruber is treated for his burns, and we go back… back… back… in time… time… time… to 1975, when the first Earth Space Force rocketship, the Shinguard, landed on Mercury. It did not go well. Meanwhile, Captain Major remains safely sedated.