Spokane City Council Candidates Debate the Issues

Inland Journal for November 2, 2017

This week on Inland Journal:

▪ A special hour-long edition. We will broadcast a series of short debates with the candidates for three Spokane city council seats. This forum was originally broadcast by KSPS Public Television. We will hear Tim Benn and Kate Burke, the two candidates for a soon-to-be-open seat in the Northeast district; South district incumbent Breean Beggs and his challenger Andy Dunau; and Councilwoman Candace Mumm and her Northwest district challenger, Matthew Howes.

