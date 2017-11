Author, Wiley Cash, and Librarian, Eva Silverstone, from the Spokane Public Library visited with Verne this morning, to discuss the Spokane Is Reading book for 2017, a land more kind than home.

Spokane Is Reading began in 2001, as a way for the community to enjoy a common conversation, about a book. The books selected are accessible and available in a variety of formats, appealing to a wide variety of readers, and the author must be available to come to Spokane to discuss the book with local readers.