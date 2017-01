The Cascade Artists will present a staged reading for the play Tribes by Nina Raine January 27th and 28th at 7:30pm at SFCC's Spartan Theater.  This morning, director Chris Hanson and cast member Susan Creed talked with Verne about the drama which examines themes of identity, family, language and community.  The upcoming performances will benefit the SCFF Drama Club and The Cascade Artists.

Verne interviews Cascade Artists