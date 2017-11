Interview with cast members of A Christmas Story the Musical.

Visiting Verne in the studio today are the cast and crew of Spokane Civic Theatre's presentation of A Christmas Story the Musical. Guests include Mark Pleasant as The Old Man, Brody Else as Randy, Kevon Burget playing Ralphie, Tami Knoell as Mother and Tom Armitage as Jean Shepherd. They performed three pieces in the following order:

"Red Ryder", "That's What a Mother Does" and "Genius on Cleveland Street"

For show times and more information go to Spokane Civic Theatre's website.