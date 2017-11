interview and performance

Ellen Travolta presents Christmas with a Twist. Musical performances take place November 24 - December 17, 2017 Thursday - Saturday 7:30 PM & Sunday 5:00 PM at Coeur d'Alene Golf & Spa Resort. Molly Allen speaks with Verne this morning about the production and Lola Fridley sings some Christmas-themed songs.

For more information about the performance visit the Coeur d'Alene Golf & Spa Resort website.