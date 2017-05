The Coeur d'Alene Symphony will present Music from Scandinavia featuring soloist Renato (Ron) Fabbro playing the Grieg Piano Concerto. This morning Fabbro and conductor Jorge Luis Uzcátegui visited the studio to preview the concert which will be on Friday May 5 at 7:30pm and Saturday May 6 at 2pm. . Dr. Fabbro will also be holding a master class at the Kroc Center at 10am on Saturday, May 6.

Verne interviews Renato Fabbro and Jorge Luis Uzcátegui