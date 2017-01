George Halekas spoke with Verne Windham this morning about his project, "Earth Soundscapes." This presentation explores the roots of music, placing the glorious musical heritage of humanity within the surrounding environment of nature's symphony.

George Halekas will offer two presentations of his program, "Roots of Music - Exploring Earth's Soundscapes."

Wednesday, November 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Johnston Auditorium at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, in Spokane