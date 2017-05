Spokane Jazz Orchestra director Don Goodwin, vocalist Keleren Millham and guitarist Michael Millham chatted with Brian Flick during Jazz for a Friday Afternoon on Spokane Public Radio today. Keleren Millham will sing the Jazz Stylings of Sting at the Spokane Jazz Orchestra's final concert of the season on May 13 at 7:30pm.

