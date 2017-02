Wednesdays are Theater Days at Spokane Public Radio and today we were happy to be joined by a group from Lake City Playhouse. Troy Nickerson and and Abbey Crawford talked with Verne about the regional theater landscape and Lake City Playhouse's upcoming benefit concert, "Return to Community". Crawford and singer Ryan Schneider also previewed some of the songs that will be featured at the benefit which will take place on February 4, 2017 at 7:30pm.

Verne interviews the Lake City Playhouse