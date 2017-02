Listen to Your Mother is a live, staged event featuring local people reading original essays about mothering. Today, producers/directors Elise Raimi and Stacey Conner talked with Verne about the show which takes place on Mother's Day, May 14, 2017. Auditions for this year's show will be on March 4. Visit Listen To Your Mother for details.

Today's broadcast featured essays from the 2016 Listen To Your Mother show by Essie Stutzman, Ann Marie Patel and Betsy Moe.