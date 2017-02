Michael Holloman, professor of Native American Art History at WSU and Anne-Claire Mitchell of the Artists Trust stopped by the studio today to talk with Verne about the art exhibit they co-curated featuring works from contemporary Native American artists of the Columbia Plateau. "Reservation X: Three Plateau Artists" opens February 3 at the Richmond Gallery. It is part of Saturate, a city-wide cultural events coordinated by Spokane Arts. 

