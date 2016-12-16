From the Studio: Music Conservatory of Sandpoint presents "Amahl and the Night Visitor"

Music Conservatory of Sandpoint's first children's opera production will be performed this Saturday, December 18 at the First Lutheran Church in Sandpoint, ID. This morning Verne has the opportunity to talk with the the folks from MCS including music director John Fitszgerald and stage director Keely Gray, about their work on this show which tells the story of a shepherd boy's encounter with three kings. Then we were treated to a performance of duets from the show by cast members Cody Moore (Amahl), Andrew Lapadat (Amahl) and Brenda Rutledge (Mother of Amahl) accopanied by Tom Rodda on piano and Bob Phillips on clarinet.

More information is available from the Music Conservatory Sandpoint website.