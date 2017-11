Verne interviews cast members of The Three Penny Opera

Northwest Opera cast members visited the KPBX studio today to promote their upcoming performance of The Three Penny Opera.

Visiting cast members include Ken field who plays Mr. Peacham, Clara Manino as Polly Peacham and Tim Campbell as Mac Heath.

Show times are this Friday through Sunday:

Friday, Nov. 10th at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Nov. 11th at 7:30 PM

Sunday, Nov. 12th at 2:00 PM

More information can be found at Northwest Opera website.