From the Studio: Northwest Sacred Music Chorale

Stan McDaniel, director of the Northwest Sacred Music Chorale joined Verne in the studio this morning to discuss the ensemble's upcoming Christmas concert which will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church in Coeur d'Alene December 9 at 7pm, and December 10 at 3pm as well as at Central Lutheran Church in Spokane on December 17 at 3pm. The concert is titled "Behold that Star" and will feature, among other works, the Vivaldi Gloria.

More information and tickets available from the Northwest Sacred Music Chorale.

Verne interviews Stan McDaniel