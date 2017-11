Interview featuring members of Out of the Shadows Theater's production of "Fiddler on the Roof"

Verne interviews Wendy Carroll, Alec Steele who plays Tevye and Lorna Hamilton, director of Out of the Shadows Theater's production of "Fiddler on the Roof".

"Fiddler on the Roof" will take place from November 17th - November 19th at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene, ID. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the online calendar for The Coeur d'Alene Salvation Army Kroc Center website.