Spokane Falls Community College Drama Deparatmetn will presents The Arsonists, a dark comedy by Max Frisch opening May 25, 2017 at 7:30pm at the Spartan Theatre. This morning director Sara Edlin-Marlowe and chorus leaderTamara Schupman joined Verne in the studio to talk about the production which will run Thursdays through Sundays May 25 - June 4.

