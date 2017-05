This morning we were thrilled to welcome soprano Elizabeth Caballero to the Spokane Public Radio studios to talk with Verne Windham about her upcoming performance with the Spokane Symphony -The Power of the Human Voice. The concert will be Saturday, May 6 at 8pm and Sunday May 7 at 3pm and will feature Vaughn-Williams' Serenade to Music and Verdi's Requiem.

Verne interviews Elizabeth Caballero