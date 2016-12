In the studio this morning Verne sat down with director Lenny Bart and actors Gary Pierce, Chris Taylor, and Kelsi Blaser about the Civic Theatre's production of It's a Wonderful Life - A Radio Play. This recreation of a 1940's radio program will run at the Bing Theater at 6pm on December 23rd and 24th. KPBX will broadcast the December 24th performance live on 91.1 FM as part of Spokane Public Radio's holiday programming.

Tickets and more information available through Friends of the Bing.