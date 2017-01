The final Theater Wednesday interview today was with the cast of Spokane Civic Theatre's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Mary Starkey, Molly Allen, Thomas Heppler and Jonah Taylor chatted with Verne about the show which opens on January 27 and you can hear highlights from that interview below. More information and tickets available from Spokane Civic Theatre.

Verne interviews the cast of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.