It is always a treat to have the Spokane String Quartet in the studio! Today, the quartet was joined by pianist Karen Savage to preview their upcoming concert at 3pm on Sunday January 29th at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox. The concert will include music by Beethoven and Shostakovich and will feature Savage on the piano. Quartet members include Mateusz Wolski (violin), Amanda Howard-Phillips (violin), Jeanette Wee-Yang (viola), and Helen Byrne (cello).

Performance and interview with Spokane String Quartet