Today Verne was joined in the studio by Lynne Fuller-Marshall, principle bassoon for the Spokane Symphony. Fuller-Marshall talked about the journey that brought her to Spokane and the symphony's upcoming concerts including Saturday February 11th's Classics concert, "Tchaikovsky and Shakespeare" featuring cellist Joshua Roman and the February 18th family-friendly special , "Heroes, Villains and Sidekicks".

