From the Studio: Stage Left presents "Playwrights Playground"

Interview of Stage Left Theater featuring "Playwright's Playground"

This recording features an interview and clip from a staged reading featured in the Playwright Festival. Rebecca Cook, producer introduces actors Robyn Urhausen and Steven Schneidmiller. The clip is from the short piece, "Location , Location, Location (or The Immeasurable Distance Between Here and There)" by Rich Orloff. This clip is set in a hotel room with two people who've been working for the same company but at a distance for many years. They've known each other but only see each other at conventions.

This weekend Stage Left Theater presents Playwright's Playground, Original short plays from around the world.

Playwright's Playground show times:

November 10th, 11th and 12th,

Fri-Sat 7:30 PM / Sun 2:00 PM

For more information go to Stage Left Theater website.