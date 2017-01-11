From the Studio: Stage Left Theater presents "Disgraced"

Stag

e Left Theater in Spokane presents the Pulitzer Prize willing play Disgraced by Ayad Akhtar starting this Friday January 13 at 7:30pm. This morning director Lance Babbitt and cast members Joe Mazzie, Jared Johnson, Aubrey Shimek Davis and Alex Edmonds joined Verne in the studio to talk about the timely and thought-provoking play which examines prejudice, faith and identity. Disgraced will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through January 29. More information and tickets available from Stage Left Theater.