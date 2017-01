Spokane Symphony concertmaster Mateusz Wolski stopped by the studio this morning to talk with Verne about the Symphony's concerts this weekend. Wolski will be playing Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2 as part of a program that also includes works by Joplin, Ellington and Gershwin. More information and tickets available from the Spokane Symphony.

