From the Studio: Zuill Bailey introduces the 2017 NW Bach Festival

Interview with Zuill Bailey

Zuill Bailey visited Spokane Public Radio to talk about the 2017 Northwest Bach Festival, which begins, tomorrow, February 22 with a Festival Classics Concert, entitled "An Evening in Vienna." The festival continues through Sunday, March 5, with performances in Spokane at venues including Barrister Winery and St. John's Cathedral, and in Walla Walla at Foundry Vineyards. In addition, there will be pop-up and lunch concerts in various locations around Spokane. For more information, and to purchase tickets please visit Connoisseur Concerts' Northwest Bach Festival page.