Supporters Of Proposal To Cover Medical Costs Of All Children Rally At Oregon Capitol

Supporters of a proposal to cover the medical costs of all Oregon children rallied at the state Capitol Friday. A pair of bills under consideration in Salem—HB 2726 and SB 558—would extend Oregon Health Plan coverage to include kids who are in the country illegally.



Democratic Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon represents Woodburn. She told the crowd the proposal would help some of the most vulnerable people she represents.

"I want to ensure that every child in my district, every child in the state, should have access to health care coverage,” she said. “Families should not have to choose between taking their child to the doctor and paying bills."

According to the Oregon Health Authority, the proposal would cost nearly $27 million per year. The expansion would benefit roughly 15,000 children who are living in Oregon but are not legal residents.

